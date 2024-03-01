FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $4.39 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

