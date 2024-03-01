FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $950.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,564,000 after purchasing an additional 434,429 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

