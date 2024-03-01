Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.72. 502,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 227,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Galecto Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 3,699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

