GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

