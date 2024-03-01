Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.