Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $587.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

