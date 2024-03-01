Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 802977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

