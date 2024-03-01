GoodRx Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

