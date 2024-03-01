GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. The 7-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 13th.
GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $213.53.
GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $10.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $121.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 61.28%.
GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
