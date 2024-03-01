GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. The 7-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 13th.

GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $213.53.

Get GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $10.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $121.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 61.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.