Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

