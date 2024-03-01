Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $28.36. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 690,545 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 137,153 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

