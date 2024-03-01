Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $22.01 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 276,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 215,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.