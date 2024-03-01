Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GBAB opened at $16.15 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
