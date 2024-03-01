Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

Further Reading

