HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

