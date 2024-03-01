HC Wainwright Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLRX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of PLRX opened at $15.87 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 17.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

