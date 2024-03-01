HC Wainwright Weighs in on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

