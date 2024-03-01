Head-To-Head Comparison: Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Gen Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gen Digital and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gen Digital $3.79 billion 3.61 $1.35 billion $2.16 9.95 Twilio $4.15 billion 2.60 -$1.02 billion ($5.54) -10.75

Volatility & Risk

Gen Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gen Digital has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gen Digital and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gen Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 2 6 7 0 2.33

Twilio has a consensus price target of $68.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Gen Digital and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gen Digital 36.84% 47.34% 6.88% Twilio -24.44% -1.65% -1.38%

Summary

Gen Digital beats Twilio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

