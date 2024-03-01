Head to Head Comparison: Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) & PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of PaxMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $8.47 million 263.80 -$63.06 million ($1.48) -32.69 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$14.80 million ($24.42) -0.03

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and PaxMedica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PaxMedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and PaxMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.46%. PaxMedica has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. Given PaxMedica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaxMedica is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -730.58% -19.32% -17.12% PaxMedica N/A -1,610.14% -458.85%

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats PaxMedica on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics



Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. The company is also developing a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and Cluster of Differentiation 28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its PSMA-TRACTr is designed to target PSMA, a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors and the vasculature of other tumors; EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in various cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies; and TROP2-TRACTr is designed to target TROP2, a clinically validated anti-tumor target for which there is an approved anti-TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PaxMedica



PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

