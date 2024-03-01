Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Shares Up 0.3%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.95 and last traded at 0.95. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.95.

Healios K.K. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.53.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

