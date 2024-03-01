Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Shares Down 1.5%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98. 35,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 54,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Healthcare Triangle Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.
About Healthcare Triangle
Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.
