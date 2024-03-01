Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Imperial Capital upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Imperial Capital now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. 5,284,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,746,680 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.43.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,636. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

