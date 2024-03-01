Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Imperial Capital upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Imperial Capital now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. 5,284,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,746,680 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.43.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,636. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

