Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $382.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.