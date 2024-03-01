IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$3.62. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 1,252,652 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.25.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

