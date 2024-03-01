Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
