Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $46.12 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

