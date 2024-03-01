Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Shares Up 0.8%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.67. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
