Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after buying an additional 172,655 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

