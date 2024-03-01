Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.52. 388 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTJL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 94.0% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
