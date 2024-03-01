Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.