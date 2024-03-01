Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$6,121,298.40 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$105.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$107.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.00. The stock has a market cap of C$32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

