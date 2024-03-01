Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

