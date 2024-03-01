Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Stock Price Down 0%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 1,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.