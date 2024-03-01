Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $141.99. Approximately 38,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 121,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

