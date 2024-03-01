International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.