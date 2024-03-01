International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.2 %
THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.13.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
