Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,163.04

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,163.04 ($52.80) and traded as high as GBX 4,650 ($58.98). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,622 ($58.63), with a volume of 527,151 shares.
ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.42) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.15) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,651 ($58.99).
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
