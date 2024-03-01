Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.62. 26,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

