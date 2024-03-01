Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.22

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.22 and traded as high as $72.27. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 10,779 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

