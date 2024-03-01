Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $46.83.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

