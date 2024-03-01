Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

