Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth $91,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOANN

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.