Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Performance
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
