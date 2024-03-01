Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

