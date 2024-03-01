IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

