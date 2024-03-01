iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

