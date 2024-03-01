iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $73.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.