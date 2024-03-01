Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Itron Trading Down 1.6 %

Itron stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.