Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

TSE:IVN opened at C$14.43 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Company insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.