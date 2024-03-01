Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.