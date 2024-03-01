Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$34.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

