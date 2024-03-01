Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.